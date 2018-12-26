Western Forest Products (WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.73

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.73 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 461114 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEF. CIBC lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.90.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

In other news, insider Stephen D.A. Williams bought 43,700 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$85,215.00. Also, insider Jennifer Eileen Foster bought 26,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,540.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 184,700 shares of company stock worth $344,005.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers lumber and logs from various tree species, such as western red cedar, hem-fir, Douglas fir, yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce.

