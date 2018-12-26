Weyco Group (WEYS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

WEYS stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.53. Weyco Group has a 1 year low of $27.03 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

In related news, VP Michael Bernsteen sold 1,000 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $236,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina M. Chang sold 1,500 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $49,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,302 shares in the company, valued at $308,640.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEYS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 269,849 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Weyco Group during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Umi brand names.

