Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,874 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782,430 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.00% of Whiting Petroleum worth $48,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 503.3% during the second quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 17.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,809,000 after buying an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $556,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Whiting Petroleum news, insider Rick A. Mr. Ross sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $114,365.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Stevens sold 12,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $686,679.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,267.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,855 shares of company stock worth $885,800 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WLL opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $18.83 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 3.05.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 31.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “top pick” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.14.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

