WillScot (WSC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.21

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 445593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

WSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WillScot from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $937.03 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.32). WillScot had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $218.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot news, Director Mark S. Bartlett acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $298,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. The company offers various modular space units, including panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex complexes, classrooms, container offices, and other modular spaces; and portable storage units, such as shipping containers with swing doors.

