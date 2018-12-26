Wintrust Financial (WTFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wintrust Financial to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. FIG Partners upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Wintrust Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.73.

WTFC opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $62.86 and a 12-month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $347.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

