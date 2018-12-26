WPX Energy (WPX) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) has been given a $21.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a “buy wpx” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WPX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.93.

WPX Energy stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.41.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,094,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,070,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,385,000 after buying an additional 2,963,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 2,746.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,689,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,491,000 after buying an additional 2,594,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $743,219,000 after buying an additional 1,847,610 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

