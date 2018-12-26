WPX Energy (WPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.89

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.89 and last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 239409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

WPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy wpx” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.93.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 2.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 310.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 301,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 227,766 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $794,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WPX Energy by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 41,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

