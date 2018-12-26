Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) and Tropicana Entertainment (TPCA) Head-To-Head Analysis

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) and Tropicana Entertainment (OTCMKTS:TPCA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Tropicana Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xenia Hotels & Resorts $945.28 million 1.98 $98.86 million $2.06 8.08 Tropicana Entertainment $898.19 million 0.00 $49.84 million N/A N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Tropicana Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tropicana Entertainment has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Tropicana Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Tropicana Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xenia Hotels & Resorts 9.93% 5.96% 3.31% Tropicana Entertainment 5.77% 5.62% 4.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.7% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 83.9% of Tropicana Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and Tropicana Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1 2 2 0 2.20 Tropicana Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 47.84%.

Summary

Xenia Hotels & Resorts beats Tropicana Entertainment on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia. Xenia's hotels are primarily in the luxury and upper upscale segments, and operated and/or licensed by industry leaders such as Marriott, Hyatt, Kimpton, Fairmont, Hilton, and Loews, as well as leading independent management companies including Sage Hospitality, The Kessler Collection, Urgo Hotels & Resorts, and Davidson Hotels & Resorts.

About Tropicana Entertainment

Tropicana Entertainment Inc. owns and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates two casinos in Nevada; and one casino in each of Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and New Jersey, as well as a hotel, timeshare, and casino resort property located on the island of Aruba. As of December 31, 2017, the company properties included approximately 399,000 square feet of gaming space with approximately 8,000 slot machines, 270 table games and 5,800 hotel rooms. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tropicana Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of Icahn Enterprises Holdings L.P.

