Xerox Corp (XRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Xerox has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Xerox had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other news, insider Michael David Feldman sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $108,141.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 47.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,751,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,035,000 after purchasing an additional 562,228 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $2,376,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 39.1% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 137,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $474,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services.

