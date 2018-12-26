Xing SE (O1BC) Receives €290.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Xing SE (ETR:O1BC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €290.71 ($338.04).

A number of analysts recently commented on O1BC shares. equinet set a €305.00 ($354.65) price target on Xing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €311.00 ($361.63) price target on Xing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €310.00 ($360.47) price target on Xing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Commerzbank set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on Xing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €270.00 ($313.95) price target on Xing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd.

Xing stock traded up €4.50 ($5.23) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €232.50 ($270.35). 6,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,187. Xing has a one year low of €189.40 ($220.23) and a one year high of €297.00 ($345.35).

Xing Company Profile

Xing SE operates professional networking Websites primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through four segments: B2C, B2B E-Recruiting, B2B Advertising & Events, and Kununu International. The B2C segment serves XING members who use XING.com, XING Jobs, and kununu.com to network with other professionals for finding a suitable job, obtaining information about employers, or reading about career-related topics.

