Xperi (XPER) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

XPER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Xperi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Xperi from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xperi stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 564,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,074. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $819.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.67. Xperi has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $25.35.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. Analysts predict that Xperi will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,171,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,791,000 after buying an additional 128,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xperi by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,171,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,791,000 after purchasing an additional 128,837 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Xperi by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xperi by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 131,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

