Yamana Gold Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

Yamana Gold has decreased its dividend by an average of 51.7% per year over the last three years. Yamana Gold has a payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Yamana Gold to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

AUY opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 23.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AUY shares. National Bank Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. HSBC cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yamana Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

