Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on January 11th

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

YRI opened at C$3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.55. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$2.66 and a 52 week high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$544.72 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.120000002917933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YRI shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

