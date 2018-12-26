YPF (YPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.24

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 472602 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of YPF from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of YPF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Get YPF alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. YPF had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 24th. This is a boost from YPF’s previous annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in YPF by 1,509.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,492 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,150 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in YPF in the second quarter valued at about $3,403,000. Highland Capital Management LP raised its stake in YPF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 281,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in YPF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,312,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 863,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in YPF by 44.6% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 160,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares in the last quarter. 24.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “YPF (YPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.24” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/26/ypf-ypf-hits-new-12-month-low-at-12-24.html.

YPF Company Profile (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.