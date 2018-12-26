Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Source Co. (SRCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) to report sales of $78.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Source’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.40 million. 1st Source posted sales of $74.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Source will report full-year sales of $310.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $309.40 million to $311.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $322.70 million, with estimates ranging from $320.20 million to $325.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Source.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $78.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of 1st Source from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,828,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 1st Source by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in 1st Source by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 198,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. 1st Source has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Source (SRCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.