Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Box Inc (BOX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.03. BOX reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.58 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 482.42% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on BOX in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,286. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. BOX has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOX. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BOX by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

