Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.53.

Shares of FITB traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 870,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,363. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 244.7% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 79.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

