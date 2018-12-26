Zacks: Analysts Expect Aptinyx Inc (APTX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($0.54). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to ($2.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aptinyx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the third quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

APTX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 103,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,606. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $32.25.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

