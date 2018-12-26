Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.03 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post $91.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $96.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $369.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.20 million to $373.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $354.63 million, with estimates ranging from $347.10 million to $364.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 20,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,769.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $358,848.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $170,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $283,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 375,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply