Zacks: Analysts Expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to post $91.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $94.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Boston Private Financial reported sales of $96.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $369.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.20 million to $373.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $354.63 million, with estimates ranging from $347.10 million to $364.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Private Financial.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $91.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPFH shares. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, CEO Anthony Dechellis purchased 20,000 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,769.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Kaye sold 27,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $358,848.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $170,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $255,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 17,205.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial in the second quarter worth $283,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BPFH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 375,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.81.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management, and Wealth Advisory.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Private Financial (BPFH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.