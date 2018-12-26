Zacks: Analysts Expect LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) to Post $1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) to post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for LogMeIn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. LogMeIn reported earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LogMeIn will report full year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LogMeIn.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $309.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million.

LOGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised LogMeIn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on LogMeIn from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.10.

In other news, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $1,847,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 588,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,395,676.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LogMeIn by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in LogMeIn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $76.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. LogMeIn has a fifty-two week low of $74.87 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. LogMeIn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMeIn (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.