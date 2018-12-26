Zacks: Analysts Expect Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Brokerages forecast that Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) will report $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 million. Viveve Medical posted sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 million to $18.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.45 million, with estimates ranging from $21.28 million to $24.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viveve Medical.

Get Viveve Medical alerts:

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 838.28% and a negative net margin of 243.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 11.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,928 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 117.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 428,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.32. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.