Zacks: Analysts Expect Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Million

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) will report $4.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viveve Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.27 million. Viveve Medical posted sales of $5.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Viveve Medical will report full-year sales of $18.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.85 million to $18.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $22.45 million, with estimates ranging from $21.28 million to $24.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Viveve Medical.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 838.28% and a negative net margin of 243.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viveve Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viveve Medical from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 11.9% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,861,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 303,464 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 38.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,948,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,928 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 117.8% in the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 792,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 428,708 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Viveve Medical by 11.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 441,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 43,842 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Viveve Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.32. Viveve Medical has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of various post-partum conditions. The company offers Viveve System, a radio frequency generator, a reusable hand piece, and single-use treatment tip, as well as other consumable accessories.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viveve Medical (VIVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Viveve Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viveve Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply