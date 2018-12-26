Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.81 Billion

Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to report $9.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.77 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.85 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $10.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year sales of $38.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.28 billion to $39.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $39.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.48 billion to $40.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 164.99% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.95 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

GSK stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,996,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $34.89 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,749 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

