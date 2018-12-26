Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.59. Juniper Networks reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The network equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Nomura upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,253.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anand Athreya sold 113,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,357,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,726 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

