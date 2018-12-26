Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Keurig Dr Pepper posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Gabelli cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.48 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.91. 21,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,822,598. The company has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $126.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Brian Andrew Loucks purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $455,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.35 per share, for a total transaction of $141,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 62,830 shares of company stock worth $1,679,828. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,634,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,634,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,646,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,460,000. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

