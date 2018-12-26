Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce sales of $457.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.80 million to $460.40 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $413.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.04 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

LZB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of LZB stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.93. 425,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,340. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.01. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,812,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,291,000 after acquiring an additional 210,123 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,667,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,501,000 after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,272,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

