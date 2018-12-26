Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (VVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will announce sales of $285.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $284.40 million to $287.50 million. Viad reported sales of $277.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.40 million. Viad had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 2.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 26.2% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 101,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 6.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,171 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 989,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,975. The company has a market cap of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.85. Viad has a 1 year low of $46.17 and a 1 year high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

