Zacks: Brokerages Expect CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) will announce $5.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $20.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.88 billion to $20.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.01 billion to $22.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

CBRE traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,876. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Gerardo I. Lopez acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.41 per share, for a total transaction of $212,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.