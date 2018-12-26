Zacks: Brokerages Expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) will report earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). MidSouth Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The bank reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. MidSouth Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 16.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered MidSouth Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. FIG Partners lowered MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MidSouth Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,121,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 793,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 665,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 49,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in MidSouth Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 646,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 66,374 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSL opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.58 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.34. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.81%.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate.

