Zacks: Brokerages Expect Radware Ltd. (RDWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) to announce $63.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.23 million to $63.50 million. Radware reported sales of $58.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full year sales of $234.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $233.82 million to $234.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $256.51 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.14 million. Radware had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Radware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Radware by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Radware by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,910,000 after acquiring an additional 64,341 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Radware by 14.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 107,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth $2,129,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware during the third quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.32. 16,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,643. The stock has a market cap of $956.40 million, a P/E ratio of -182.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.04. Radware has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers application and network security solutions, such as DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

