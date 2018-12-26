Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trimble Inc (TRMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $809.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) to announce $809.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $822.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $799.89 million. Trimble reported sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.12 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trimble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.18. 53,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.42. Trimble has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $45.70.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $89,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,841 shares in the company, valued at $515,023.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $63,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,499.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,242 shares of company stock valued at $744,907. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 215.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

