Zacks: Brokerages Set $10.00 Target Price for Orgenesis Inc. (ORGS)

Orgenesis Inc. (NYSE:ORGS) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $10.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Orgenesis an industry rank of 74 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Separately, Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orgenesis in a research report on Thursday, December 20th.

Shares of Orgenesis stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. Orgenesis has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Orgenesis (NYSE:ORGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc, a service and research company, focus on the development and manufacture of cell therapy for advanced medicinal products in the field of regenerative medicine industry. It operates through two segments, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMO) and Cellular Therapy (CT) Business.

See Also: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orgenesis (ORGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.