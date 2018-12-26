Zacks: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Guaranty Bancshares’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 163 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

GNTY has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 112.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the last quarter. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.09 million and a PE ratio of 18.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, commercial real estate, farmland, consumer, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, and agricultural loans.

