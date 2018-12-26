Zacks Investment Research Lowers Osisko gold royalties (OR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Osisko gold royalties from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a buy or rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $8.77 on Friday. Osisko gold royalties has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 11.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $85.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Osisko gold royalties by 53.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 132.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko gold royalties during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko gold royalties by 173.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko gold royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.