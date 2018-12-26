Zacks Investment Research Lowers Trustmark (TRMK) to Sell

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Trustmark Corporation is a multi-bank holding company. Its primary business activities are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Trustmark National Bank and Trustmark National Bank’s wholly-owned nonbanking subsidiaries, Trustmark Financial Services, Inc. and Trustmark Insurance Agency, Inc. Trustmark National Bank accounts for substantially all of the assets and revenues of the company. “

Get Trustmark alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Trustmark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 8,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.38 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 18.99%. Trustmark’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trustmark news, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $47,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leroy G. Walker, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $61,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,640.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,289 shares of company stock valued at $163,671 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Trustmark by 729.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.