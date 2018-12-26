Zacks: Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 171 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have commented on USAP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 target price on shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $69.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 353.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and certain other alloyed steels. Its products include specialty bar, forging quality billet, ingots, plate, specialty shapes, and coil products, which are sold to service centers, forgers, re-rollers, original equipment manufactures, and wire re-drawers.

