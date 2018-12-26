Zargon Oil and Gas (ZAR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd (TSE:ZAR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 125778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.00.

Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.17 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zargon Oil and Gas (TSE:ZAR)

Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada and the United States. It owns interests in Alberta Plains North, Alberta Plains South, and Williston Basin areas. As of February 12, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 12.45 mmboe.

