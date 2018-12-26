Zcash (ZEC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $126.51 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, Zcash has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $335.03 million and $126.51 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can now be bought for $60.49 or 0.01594051 BTC on major exchanges including Exmo, Liquid, YoBit and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00375950 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00047491 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00145348 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009533 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00030423 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 5,538,444 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Coinrail, LocalTrade, Poloniex, Graviex, CEX.IO, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange, Coinroom, BCEX, OTCBTC, Instant Bitex, YoBit, Kuna, Huobi, Bittrex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, GOPAX, Bitlish, Gate.io, Crex24, C2CX, Ovis, Cryptohub, Binance, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, WEX, Braziliex, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Upbit, Coinut, BigONE, BTC Trade UA, Gemini, LBank, Kraken, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, CoinEx, BitBay, Bitinka, Exmo and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

