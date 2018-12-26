Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 85.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47,920 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 79.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

In other Zendesk news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $25,908.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,731,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $66,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,813.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,535,556. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.01 and a beta of 1.85. Zendesk Inc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $72.76.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.78 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

