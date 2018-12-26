Zetacoin (ZET) Price Up 14.1% This Week

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $215,025.00 and $13,154.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,865.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $176.35 or 0.04562959 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.02399990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00018423 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004001 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000560 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

Zetacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 169,039,512 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zetacoin’s official website is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zetacoin Coin Trading

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, YoBit, Cryptopia and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

