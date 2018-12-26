Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0180 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $166.87 million and $9.15 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilliqa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000476 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Koinex, BitMart and WazirX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009676 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.02440395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00147063 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00197702 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026861 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026871 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,599,999,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,285,376,205 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinone, WazirX, UEX, Hotbit, OTCBTC, BiteBTC, Zebpay, OKEx, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Korbit, Bithumb, Gate.io, FCoin, Koinex, GOPAX, Upbit, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Binance, Ethfinex, Coinhub, BitMart, Huobi, BitForex, IDEX, OOOBTC, DDEX, DEx.top and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

