ZK International Group (ZKIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.25

ZK International Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.25 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ZK International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th.

About ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN)

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, couplings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

