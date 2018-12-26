Zonecoin (ZNE) Price Tops $0.0098 on Exchanges

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last week, Zonecoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Zonecoin has a total market capitalization of $25,297.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zonecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006858 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00021909 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00231236 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00015783 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000055 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000820 BTC.

About Zonecoin

Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech. The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech.

Zonecoin Coin Trading

Zonecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

