$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.05. Teekay Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teekay Tankers.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $92.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $1.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

TNK stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.89. 15,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Teekay Tankers has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,771,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 7,102,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,203,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 750,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Teekay Tankers by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,705 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 95,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

