-$0.03 EPS Expected for United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.10. United Insurance posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Insurance.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.40). United Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $181.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.94 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UIHC. BidaskClub lowered United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,154. United Insurance has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 3.7% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 660,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,776,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 6.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

