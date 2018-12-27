$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ:SNDE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.30. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,900. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $9.59.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Company Profile

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

