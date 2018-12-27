$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Seaways Inc (INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.24). International Seaways posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($2.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.59 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 78.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Seaways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $488.53 million, a PE ratio of -60.62 and a beta of -0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 163,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $3,586,146.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $3,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,595,545 shares of company stock valued at $33,512,206. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in International Seaways by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in International Seaways by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of June 14, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 55 vessels, including 1 ultra large crude carrier, 14 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 7 Aframaxes, 12 Panamaxes, and 13 medium range tankers.

