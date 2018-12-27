-$0.11 EPS Expected for Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.24). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 178.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 25.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on CZR. BidaskClub lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $11.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Caesars Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.10.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,915,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.74. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marco Roca sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $146,417.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $585,190 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Lehman Financial Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

