-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime’s earnings. Navios Maritime posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Navios Maritime will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.61) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $141.45 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 24.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NM. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NM. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Navios Maritime during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 16.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,224,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 313,100 shares during the last quarter. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,275. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Navios Maritime’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, January 3rd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 24th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navios Maritime (NM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.