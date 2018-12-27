$0.18 EPS Expected for Bancorp Inc (TBBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 597,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 70,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 156,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 210,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,725. The firm has a market cap of $432.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and retirement accounts.

