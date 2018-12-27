-$0.33 EPS Expected for Limoneira (LMNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Limoneira posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $31.00 target price on Limoneira and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of LMNR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 112,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,161. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limoneira has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $322.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.52%.

In other Limoneira news, major shareholder Calavo Growers Inc sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $197,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,720,295 shares in the company, valued at $41,011,832.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the third quarter worth $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6,740.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 56.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 18.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Fresh Lemons segment markets and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers.

